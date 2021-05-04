Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X To Make 'SNL' Debuts

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X will make their Saturday Night Live debuts this month.

“Pinch me! im so stoked!,” Rodrigo tweeted ahead of her appearance as musical guest on the May 15 episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

Rodrigo, who turned 18 in February, will become the youngest female solo musical guest ever on SNL – a record held by Canada’s Avril Lavigne, who was 18 and four months when she performed on SNL in January 2003.

(Canada’s Justin Bieber remains the youngest SNL solo musical guest – he had just turned 16 a month earlier when he performed in April 2010.)

Lil Nas X, 22, tweeted that he will perform his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and a new song on the May 22nd episode with guest host Anya Taylor-Joy.

Both artists were the subject of SNL sketches earlier this season – Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” was featured on the Feb. 20 episode and Lil Nas X was portrayed by cast member Chris Redd on the April 3 episode.