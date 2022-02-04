Olivia Rodrigo Named 'Billboard' 2022 Woman Of The Year

Olivia Rodrigo has been named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year, it was announced Friday.

The singer will be 19 when she accepts the honour at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, making her the second youngest recipient behind Billie Eilish, who was six days shy of her 18th birthday when she got it in 2019.

Previous recipients include Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp, in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.

“Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she’s achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist.”

Rodrigo released her debut album Sour last year and earned seven Grammy nominations.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards, hosted by Ciara, will feature performances by honourees Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award), Phoebe Bridgers (Trailblazer Award), Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Karol G (Rule Breaker Award), Bonnie Raitt (Icon Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award) and Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award).