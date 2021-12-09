Olivia Rodrigo Named 'TIME' Entertainer Of The Year

TIME has picked Olivia Rodrigo as it's 2021 Entertainer of the Year.

The magazine recognized the 18-year-old singer for her breakout year, which included chart-topping hits like, the release of her debut album Sour and seven nominations at her first Grammys.

"Somewhere along the way, she even appeared at the White House with President Joe Biden to encourage young people to get vaccinated," reads the tribute.

On Wednesday, Google said Rodrigo was the most-searched music star in Canada in 2021 and her hit "Drivers License" was the most-searched song globally.

Rodrigo will head out on the Sour Tour early next year, which includes stops in Canada.

“Young women are constantly compared to each other," she told TIME. "I’m the ‘new this’ or ‘this woman meets that woman,’ and that can be reductive.

"I’m just Olivia. I’m doing my own thing. It’s meaningful when people recognize that."

In 2020, the TIME Entertainer of the Year was K-pop group BTS and Lizzo was given the title in 2019.