Olivia Rodrigo On Fame: 'It Can Be 'Really Tough On Your Mental Health'

Olivia Rodrigo says being thrust in the global spotlight can be “really tough on your mental health.”

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the 18-year-old singer said she is taking her newfound fame “one step at a time.”

Rodrigo said: “I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.

“It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life. The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

Rodrigo said it has been surprising to discover who genuinely supported her and who did not. “Sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different,” she said. “That was an interesting thing to learn. I’m figuring it all out.”

Rodrigo credits “amazing friends” for keeping her grounded.