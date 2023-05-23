Olivia Rodrigo 'Pinky Promises' New Music Is Almost Done

Olivia Rodrigo used the second anniversary of her debut album SOUR to update fans on its follow-up.

“The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise,” the 20-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post.

Late last year, Rodrigo told fans she was excited about the “new music that 2023 will bring.” Then, in January, she confirmed that she was back in the studio with her SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro.

Rodrigo’s debut album was No. 1 in Canada for 10 weeks and spawned four Top 10 hits, including “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” which were No. 1 for seven weeks and six weeks, respectively. It was named International Album the Year at the JUNO Awards.

In her fan newsletter, Rodrigo said SOUR “will always be so so special to me & I’m so grateful to you guys for embracing it the way you have.”

On Instagram, she shared: “No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.”