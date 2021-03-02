Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Is No. 1 For 7th Week

There’s no stopping Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut single “Drivers License” tops the U.S. chart for the seventh straight week.

The 18-year-old singer has cruised into the company of artists like Mariah Carey, Adele, Drake and Elton John. “Drivers License” is now the seventh song ever to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The chart, published Tuesday, is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streaming and radio airplay in the U.S.

“Drivers License” got a boost on Feb. 20 when it was the subject of a sketch on SNL.

Rodrigo, who penned the song with producer Daniel Nigro, told Vogue in January, she is aware of its grammatical errors – including the missing apostrophe in the title.

“Oh, my gosh. I definitely got that wrong,” she said. “I also put a double negative in the song when I say, ‘I've never felt this way for no one,’ which is completely grammatically incorrect

“The song is all over the place."