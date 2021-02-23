Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Tops U.S. Chart For 6th Week

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is spending its sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart.

The song has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since its release last month. The chart is compiled using MRC Data on sales, streams and radio airplay.

“Drivers License” is only the eighth single to debut at No. 1 and remain there for six weeks – and the first since 2018’s “God’s Plan” by Drake.

Rodrigo, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, got a boost on this weekend’s SNL when her song was the focus of a sketch that quickly racked up millions of views online.

“Drivers License" was penned by Rodrigo and producer Daniel Nigro

In an interview with Vogue last month, she acknowledged the song’s grammatical errors – including the missing apostrophe in the title.

“Oh, my gosh. I definitely got that wrong,” said Rodrigo. “I also put a double negative in the song when I say, ‘I've never felt this way for no one,’ which is completely grammatically incorrect.

“The song is all over the place."