Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Debuts At No. 1

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” has debuted at the top of the U.S. singles chart, making the 18-year-old singer the first artist in three years to score two No. 1 songs from a debut album and the first to have two No. 1 songs before debuting on the U.S. album chart.

“Good For U” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 29, which represents sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. and was published Tuesday.

Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks following its January release. Both songs are from Rodrigo’s Sour, which dropped last Friday and won’t find its place on the Billboard 200 album chart until next week.

In 2018, Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy included chart-toppers “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. That same year, Drake’s Scorpion spawned two No. 1 hits (“God’s Plan” and “Nice for What”) before the album debuted on the chart.

Rodrigo also has the distinction of being the first artist ever whose debut album had a pair of No. 1 tracks before showing up on the Billboard 200.

"Good 4 U" is also at the top of the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.