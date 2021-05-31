Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Tops U.S. Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour had a sweet debut on the U.S. chart.

The 18-year-old singer’s first album had the biggest week of the year so far to earn the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Sour beat Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as the year’s biggest album to date and topped Cardi B’s 2018 release Invasion of Privacy with the biggest first week for a debut album.

Rodrigo is also the first Olivia since the early ‘70s to have a No. 1 album on the chart. (Olivia Newton-John topped the Billboard 200 with If You Love Me Let Me Know and Have You Never Been Mellow.)

The chart, which is compiled using MRC Data for sales and streams for the week ended May 27, will be published Wednesday.