Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Tops U.S. Chart Again

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tops the U.S. album chart for the fourth time, putting her only weeks away from beating a record set more than a decade ago by Susan Boyle.

The album has been in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 for eight weeks after debuting at No. 1. This is the second consecutive week Sour has been on top. (Sour has been No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart since its release.)

The chart is compiled using MRC Data for sales and streams for the week ending July 16. It will be published Tuesday.

Sour is the first debut album by a female artist to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Boyle’s I Dreamed a Dream, which topped the chart for six weeks in 2009-2010.

Rodrigo has benefitted from a lack of big album releases in the traditionally slow summer period.

Sour has kept Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No. 2 for the second week in a row. The rest of the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 this week consists of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice and Polo G’s Hall of Fame.