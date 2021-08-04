Olivia Rodrigo Says 'It Helps To Not Look' At Social Media
Olivia Rodrigo has shared one of the ways she avoids the toxicity of social media.
In the September issue of GQ, the 18-year-old singer revealed that a friend set up a “child lock” on her phone and then forgot the password – meaning Rodrigo can log into apps for only 30 minutes a day.
“Which is honestly the biggest blessing,” she said. “You’re literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times.
“It helps to not look at that s**t.”
Rodrigo steered clear of talking about others in the interview. On Courtney Love’s accusation of plagiarism: “To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist.” On her costar Joshua Bassett coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community: “I know nothing about it, and it's not my business to speak on it.”
She did, though, describe Britney Spears’ conservatorship as “horrific” and “just so awful.”
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Olivia Rodrigo