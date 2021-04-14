Olivia Rodrigo Shares Album Details

Olivia Rodrigo has shared details about her debut album.

Sour will have nine track in addition to the smash hit “Drivers License” and its follow-up “Deja Vu.” It will be out May 21.

The 18-year-old had a record eight-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Drivers License.”

Not surprisingly, Sour does not include “All I Want,” the song Rodrigo wrote for her character Nina Salazar-Roberts to sing in an episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Check out the Sour tracklist below:

1. ‘Brutal’

2. ‘Traitor’

3. ‘Drivers License’

4. ‘1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back’

5. ‘Deja Vu’

6. ‘Good 4 U’

7. ‘Enough For You’

8. ‘Happier’

9. ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

10. ‘Favorite Crime;

11. ‘Hope Ur OK’