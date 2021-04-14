iHeartRadio

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Album Details

Olivia Rodrigo has shared details about her debut album.

Sour will have nine track in addition to the smash hit “Drivers License” and its follow-up “Deja Vu.” It will be out May 21.

The 18-year-old had a record eight-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Drivers License.”

Not surprisingly, Sour does not include “All I Want,” the song Rodrigo wrote for her character Nina Salazar-Roberts to sing in an episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Check out the Sour tracklist below:

1. ‘Brutal’

2. ‘Traitor’

3. ‘Drivers License’

4. ‘1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back’

5. ‘Deja Vu’

6. ‘Good 4 U’

7. ‘Enough For You’

8. ‘Happier’

9. ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

10. ‘Favorite Crime;

11. ‘Hope Ur OK’

