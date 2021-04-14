Olivia Rodrigo Shares Album Details
Olivia Rodrigo has shared details about her debut album.
Sour will have nine track in addition to the smash hit “Drivers License” and its follow-up “Deja Vu.” It will be out May 21.
The 18-year-old had a record eight-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Drivers License.”
Not surprisingly, Sour does not include “All I Want,” the song Rodrigo wrote for her character Nina Salazar-Roberts to sing in an episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Check out the Sour tracklist below:
1. ‘Brutal’
2. ‘Traitor’
3. ‘Drivers License’
4. ‘1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back’
5. ‘Deja Vu’
6. ‘Good 4 U’
7. ‘Enough For You’
8. ‘Happier’
9. ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’
10. ‘Favorite Crime;
11. ‘Hope Ur OK’
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Olivia Rodrigo