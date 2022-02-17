Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Driving Home 2 U' Premiere Date

Olivia Rodrigo announced Thursday that a film about her rise to fame is set to premiere next month.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) showcases the young singer’s journey from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles to create her Grammy-nominated debut album.

According to a release, Rodrigo also “shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.” The film includes 11 songs from Sour performed with new arrangements in unique locations.

Directed by Stacey Lee, it will stream on Disney+ beginning March 25.

Rodrigo's Grammys debut could be sweet thanks to Sour. The 18-year-old is up for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Drivers License”) and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour).

Rodrigo had a leading seven nominations at this year’s American Music Awards but went home with only one: New Artist of the Year. At the MTV VMAs, she won half of the six categories in which she was nominated: Best New Artist and both Song and Push Performance of the Year for “Drivers License.” (She also won Best Push Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she had five nominations.