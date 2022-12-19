Olivia Rodrigo Shares Full Version Of Early Holiday Song

Olivia Rodrigo gifted her fans last week with the full version of “The Bels,” a holiday song she has said she wrote when she was just a little girl.

The track arrived in her newsletter with the message: “Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It's been getting cold in L.A. & things are slowing down for the holidays. I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room & it makes me super happy. I'm so excited for the new year & everything that's in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love & relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv.”

When Rodrigo unveiled “The Bels” in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve last year, it got over 4 million “likes” and some fans urged her to share the full version. At the time, she said her “very first Christmas song” was written by “5 year old me.”

Rodrigo sings: “Ho ho ho ho / Wait for the bells / When you hear them put the ornaments on the tree / Ho Ho ho ho / Wait for the bells / Wait for the bells on Santa’s sleigh to ring / Ho ho ho ho.”

The full-length version “The Bels” (the misspelling might be intentional because there’s no “l” – as in, Noël) can be streamed here.