Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Parking Ticket

Olivia Rodrigo found out this past weekend that with privilege comes responsibility.

The 18-year-old “Drivers License” singer shared an Instagram Story showing the City of Los Angeles Parking Violation she got.

“Damn this driving s**t isn’t all fun and games,” she wrote on the image.

Rodrigo did not share any details about her parking ticket – but considering the record-breaking success of her debut single, she will have no problem coming up with the cash.

Released on Jan. 4, “Drivers License” spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On April 1st, Rodrigo released her second single, "Deja Vu."