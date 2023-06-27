Olivia Rodrigo Spills 'GUTS' Release Date

Olivia Rodrigo announced on Monday that her highly anticipated sophomore album is titled GUTS.

The collection of new music – which includes the lead single “vampire” (out Friday) – will drop on Sept. 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo explained, in a release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

“That’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

GUTS will also be available on CD, cassette, vinyl, coloured vinyl and in limited-edition box sets.

The album – now available for pre-order – comes a little more than two years after Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR, which was No. 1 in Canada for 10 weeks and spawned four Top 10 hits, including “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” It was named International Album the Year at the JUNO Awards.

Late last year, Rodrigo told fans she was excited about the “new music that 2023 will bring.” Then, in January, she confirmed that she was back in the studio with her SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro.

Then, last month, Rodrigo teased that “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise.”