Olivia Rodrigo Talks Songwriting While Accepting Award

Olivia Rodrigo spoke about her passion for writing songs while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year honour on Wednesday.

“What I love most about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could have said in a conversation,” she said. “Songwriting has always been everything to me, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true.”

Rodrigo said she is “constantly moved” by girls who write songs in their bedrooms and praised their “vulnerability … creativity and bravery.” She said: “I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you.”

Rodrigo spoke about the challenges young women face in the music industry but said she was inspired by female songwriters who came before her “and paved the way and opened doors.”

Also honoured at the Billboard Women in Music event were Bonnie Raitt, H.E.R, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Phoebe Bridgers, Karol G and Summer Walker.

Gabby Barrett accepted the Rising Star Award.

“I grew up with this big dream. It certainly was not easy,” she said. “I did not come from a wealthy background. A lot of people doubted me – kids, adults, schoolteachers. I heard a lot of ‘nos’ and it seemed like every door that I knocked on remained closed for a long time.

“But … I am here today. I continue to work hard and persevere.”