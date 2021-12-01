Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi Make 'Forbes 30 Under 30' List

Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi are among the music artists on the 2022 Forbes "30 Under 30" list.

The 18-year-olds are joined by Jack Harlow, Giveon, Iann Dior, Lil Durk and Willow Smith as well as Fletcher, Tinashe, Don Oliver, Chelsea Cutler and Remi Wolf.

The only Canadian artist to make the list is 27-year-old country singer Tenille Townes, who just won Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the CCMA Awards.

Among the "30 Under 30" in the Entertainment category are actor-singer hyphenates JoJo Siwa, Miranda Cosgrove and Rachel Zegler.

Last year’s "30 Under 30" included Canada’s Tate McRae.