Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12.

This will be the second time Rodrigo will be a performer at the event, after she sang "Good 4U" and collected three awards at the 2021 VMAs.

The 20-year-old singer is preparing to release her second proper album, GUTS, tomorrow (September 8).

Rodrigo will join the list of performers that includes Diddy, Shakira, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with eight nominations.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.