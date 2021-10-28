Olivia Rodrigo Tops 2021 American Music Awards Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo tops the list of nominations for this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs) with seven – but Canada’s The Weeknd is close behind with six.

Both are competing for Artist of the Year against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS and Canada’s Drake.

Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour was released earlier this year, is also vying for New Artist of the Year and Favourite Female Pop Artist.

Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar are up for Collaboration of the Year thanks to “Peaches,” which also features Giveon. Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are vying for Favourite Male Pop Artist against Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X.

The 2021 AMAs will be handed out Nov. 21.

Check out the nominations below:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo Sour

Taylor Swift evermore

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

Favourite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News

Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat Planet Her

Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto