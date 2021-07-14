Olivia Rodrigo Urges Young People To Get Vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo met with U.S. president Joe Biden and his chief COVID-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday to talk about encouraging young people to get vaccinated.

“I am beyond honoured and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” the singer told reporters gathered in the White House press briefing room.

“I'm in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated.”

In a video Rodrigo taped while at the White House, she says: “It doesn't matter if you're young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends and your family. Let's get vaccinated!”

While one-third of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 have received one dose, only a quarter are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 37 per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds have had two doses.