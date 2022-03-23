Olivia Rodrigo Wins Big At iHeartRadio Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo and Adele were among the winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were handed out Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Rodrigo was named Female Artist of the Year and Best New Pop Artist and her song “good 4 u” was named TikTok Bop of the Year. Adele's 30 earned Pop Album of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
Dua Lipa's "Levitating" was named Song of the Year and Silk Sonic won Best Duo/Group of the Year and R&B Song of the Year (for “Leave The Door Open”). BTS won Best Music Video for "Butter" as well as Best Fan Army.
In the rock categories, Foo Fighters dominated with Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight), Rock Song ("Waiting on a War") and Rock Artist of the Year.
Hosted by LL Cool J, the iHeartRadio Music Awards featured performances by artists from various genres including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, country star Jason Aldean, pop singer Charlie Puth and rockers Måneskin.
Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award in recognition of her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force.”
Canada was represented in the nominations by Justin Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae, Shawn Mendes and Belly but only Bieber and Drake won – Bieber for his song “Stay” with The Kid LAROI (Best Collaboration) and Drake as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app – and the top choices in several fan-voted categories.
Check out the nominees and winners below:
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” - Dua Lipa * WINNER
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” - Ariana Grande
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Taylor Swift
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X * WINNER
The Weeknd
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic * WINNER
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
BEST COLLABORATION
“Best Friend” - Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber * WINNER
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
30 - Adele
ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer ft. AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low ft. blackbear * WINNER
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin * WINNER
WILLOW
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters * WINNER
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters * WINNER
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH * WINNER
Zero 9:36
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood * WINNER
“Just The Way” - Parmalee ft. Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs * WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Lainey Wilson * WINNER
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” - ACRAZE ft. Cherish * WINNER
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” - Shouse
“You” - Regard ft. Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anabel Englund
David Guetta * WINNER
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Essence” - WizKid ft. Tems
“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo
“Up” - Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke * WINNER
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake * WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu * WINNER
HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Off-Season - J. Cole
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
“Damage” - H.E.R.
“Good Days” - SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic * WINNER
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER
Tank
BEST NEW R&B ARTIST
Chlöe
Giveon * WINNER
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR
“BICHOTA” - KAROL G
“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” - Farruko
“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme * WINNER
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
BEST LYRICS
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift * WINNER
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
BEST COVER SONG
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello * WINNER
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
BEST FAN ARMY
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS * WINNER
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch
“Butter” - BTS * WINNER
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
SOCIAL STAR AWARD
Bella Poarch * WINNER
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Harry Styles Love on Tour
FAVOURITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider
TikTok BOP OF THE YEAR
“Beggin’” - Måneskin
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray
“Up” - Cardi B
“Woman” - Doja Cat
TikTok SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax * WINNER
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
BEST COMEBACK ALBUM
30 - Adele * WINNER
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Omer Fedi * WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Belly
Andrew Goldstein
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
FINNEAS * WINNER
Max Martin
Oscar Holter
Blake Slatkin
Travis Barker
