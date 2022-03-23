Olivia Rodrigo Wins Big At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Adele were among the winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were handed out Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo was named Female Artist of the Year and Best New Pop Artist and her song “good 4 u” was named TikTok Bop of the Year. Adele's 30 earned Pop Album of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Dua Lipa's "Levitating" was named Song of the Year and Silk Sonic won Best Duo/Group of the Year and R&B Song of the Year (for “Leave The Door Open”). BTS won Best Music Video for "Butter" as well as Best Fan Army.

In the rock categories, Foo Fighters dominated with Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight), Rock Song ("Waiting on a War") and Rock Artist of the Year.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the iHeartRadio Music Awards featured performances by artists from various genres including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, country star Jason Aldean, pop singer Charlie Puth and rockers Måneskin.

Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award in recognition of her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force.”

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Canada was represented in the nominations by Justin Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae, Shawn Mendes and Belly but only Bieber and Drake won – Bieber for his song “Stay” with The Kid LAROI (Best Collaboration) and Drake as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app – and the top choices in several fan-voted categories.

Check out the nominees and winners below:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” - Dua Lipa * WINNER

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X * WINNER

The Weeknd

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic * WINNER

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

BEST COLLABORATION

“Best Friend” - Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber * WINNER

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

30 - Adele

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer ft. AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low ft. blackbear * WINNER

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin * WINNER

WILLOW

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters * WINNER

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters * WINNER

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH * WINNER

Zero 9:36

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood * WINNER

“Just The Way” - Parmalee ft. Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs * WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson * WINNER

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” - ACRAZE ft. Cherish * WINNER

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” - Shouse

“You” - Regard ft. Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

David Guetta * WINNER

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Essence” - WizKid ft. Tems

“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo

“Up” - Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke * WINNER

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake * WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu * WINNER

HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Off-Season - J. Cole

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Good Days” - SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic * WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER

Tank

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Chlöe

Giveon * WINNER

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR

“BICHOTA” - KAROL G

“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” - Farruko

“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme * WINNER

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

BEST LYRICS

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift * WINNER

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

BEST COVER SONG

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello * WINNER

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

BEST FAN ARMY

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS * WINNER

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch

“Butter” - BTS * WINNER

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

SOCIAL STAR AWARD

Bella Poarch * WINNER

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles Love on Tour

FAVOURITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TikTok BOP OF THE YEAR

“Beggin’” - Måneskin

“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray

“Up” - Cardi B

“Woman” - Doja Cat

TikTok SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax * WINNER

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

BEST COMEBACK ALBUM

30 - Adele * WINNER

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Solar Power - Lorde

Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Voyage - ABBA

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Omer Fedi * WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Belly

Andrew Goldstein

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

FINNEAS * WINNER

Max Martin

Oscar Holter

Blake Slatkin

Travis Barker