Olly Alexander On Why Years & Years Is Now A Solo Act

Olly Alexander said "musical differences” with Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy are why Years & Years went from being a trio to a solo project.

“We’ve been in this band for a decade, and in that time, we’ve just kind of grown apart musically,” the 30-year-old British singer told Capital FM. “We kind of stopped making music together, and when we announced that I was going to be Olly Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming if that makes sense.

“We all got into a new way of living our lives and working together quite separately, and then after the pandemic, I feel like we had all this time to really reflect on what was going on and it made sense that we kind of went our separate ways.”

Years & Years, which released albums in 2015 and 2018, announced the change last month. “The three of us are still good friends,” they said in a statement.

The first music from the new Years & Years is “Starstruck,” which Alexander has described as “three minutes of interstellar ecstasy.”