OLP's Raine Maida Busted In Saskatoon... For Jaywalking

Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida got busted Saturday in Saskatoon… for jaywalking.

The 51-year-old singer was stopped by an officer on 2nd Avenue, who slapped him with a fine.

"I got a $100 jaywalking ticket last night ! Ha," Maida wrote on an image of the ticket he shared in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

According to the ticket, he was accused of violating Section 37 (1) of Bylaw 7200. It states that “a pedestrian shall not cross a street within one block from a traffic signal except at a crosswalk.”

Maida, whose band performed Saturday night at the Saskatoon Ex, seemed to take the local law enforcement in stride.

He reportedly told the crowd at the OLP show that his younger self would have probably fought the ticket but he’s so thrilled to be able to perform again that he will happily pay the fine.