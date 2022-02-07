Opeth Coming To Canada With Mastodon

Swedish death metal band Opeth announced Monday it is coming to Canada this spring with Mastodon.

“Hello, Canada! It’s been too long, we know!,” said Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt, in a release. “We’ll soon dust off the ole guitars etc. and get in shape for this run.”

The two groups will kick off a tour on April 21 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec followed by a show on April 22 at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

After several shows south of the border, Opeth and Mastodon will hit up TCU Place in Saskatoon on May 3, Grey Eagle Events Centre on May 4 in Calgary, EDM Expo Centre in Edmonton on May 5 and Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on May 7.

“The last tour was quite splendid,” Åkerfeldt said of its previous co-headlining tour with Mastodon, which did not include Canada. “The only downside being the restrictions. We don’t know for sure how it’s going to pan out this time around, but we’re hoping for a bit more freedom to move around. Crossing fingers here.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 11.

Opeth played in Vancouver in 2016 and in Moncton in 2013.