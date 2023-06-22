Orville Peck Postpones Live Shows To Focus On Health

Canadian country singer Orville Peck said Wednesday he is “completely heartbroken” to announce that he is postponing all scheduled performances so he can focus on his health.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” he wrote in a message to fans he shared on Instagram.

“Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come.”

Peck, who released his sophomore album Bronco last year, had shows scheduled next month in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Peck, 35, is the third Canadian singer to pull the plug on a tour in the past year.

Last July, Shawn Mendes announced that he scrapped his Wonder tour after seven shows. “I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said at the time. “I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Justin Bieber announced last October that he was suspending his Justice World Tour, telling fans: “I need to make my health the priority right now.” The remainder of the tour was later cancelled.

Also last year, British singer Sam Fender cancelled his remaining tour dates – including one in Canada – to focus on his mental health and there were tour postponements and cancellations by Santigold ("I can’t make it work"), Arlo Parks (“I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low"), The Avalanches (due to "serious illness") and Metronomy ("It’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now”).

Earlier this month, Scottish star Lewis Capaldi told fans he was pausing his performance commitments so he can “take a moment to rest and recover.” The 26-year-old singer said his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Tour has taken both a mental and physical toll.