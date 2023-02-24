Oscar-Winning Songwriter Tom Whitlock Dies At 68

Tom Whitlock, best known for co-writing hit songs for the soundtrack to 1986’s Top Gun, died last Friday in Nashville after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 68.

Whitlock, with Giorgio Moroder, penned “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. The latter won them Best Original Song at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

On Twitter, Moroder shared some of Whitlock's "Take My Breath Away" lyrics and added: "Goodbye, my musical wingman."

Berlin singer Terri Nunn tweeted: "Tom Whitlock, you changed my life, and touched millions of others, with your beautiful words in Take My Breath Away. Thank you for the opportunity to sing them. I wish you boundless peace & joy as we see you off to your next grand adventure. I love you."

Born in Springfield, Missouri, Whitlock started playing music at an early age and spent his teens performing in various bands.

“He was just a good musician and a really, really good guy,” John Dillon of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils told the Springfield News-Leader.

Whitlock dropped out of university and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music dreams – eventually landing a job at Moroder’s studio.

According to ASCAP, Whitlock’s name is on 113 songs recorded by artists like Bonnie Tyler, Michael McDonald, Graham Nash and Ray Charles.

In addition to the songs he helped write for Top Gun, Whitlock crafted songs that were recorded by artists like Bonnie Tyler, Eddie Money, Graham Nash and Roger Daltrey. He also co-wrote “Hand In Hand,” the opening theme song for the 1988 Summer Olympics.