Ottawa Hotels Offering In-Room Concerts

Feel like spending a night in a hotel room with Walk Off The Earth or Third Eye Blind?

Ottawa Tourism has partnered with the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest to offer the Room Service Concert Series, a line-up of music and comedy shows followed by Q&A sessions with the artists – all via the TVs in the rooms of 20 hotels.

Performers include Alan Doyle, Lennon Stella, Tim Hicks, Lindsay Ell, Orville Peck and Moon vs. Sun (aka Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk). There is also a comedy show featuring Gerry Dee and Jeremy Hotz as well as a virtual conversation with SNL stars Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat.

The shows, which are included in room rates and scheduled to last about three hours, begin each night at 7 p.m.

Since travel between regions is discouraged, the Room Service Concert Series is targeted at locals looking for "the perfect staycation." Gatherings of up to five people from the same household, including in hotel rooms, are currently permitted in Ottawa.

April 9: Alan Doyle; Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy; Fortunate Ones

April 10: Myles Goodwyn; Tim Hicks, Lindsay Ell

April 16: Lennon Stella; Sofia Franklyn; Larkin Poe

April 17: Gerry Dee; Jeremy Hotz; Kyle Brownrigg

April 22: A Virtual Conversation with Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat from SNL; Orville Peck

April 23: Third Eye Blind; Moon vs Sun; Nefe

April 24: Walk Off The Earth; Fousheé; Lido Pimienta

April 30: Colin James; Booker T. Jones; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram