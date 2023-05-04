Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined' To Continue Performing

Ozzy Osbourne says even though he recently announced the end of his “touring days,” he is hellbent on performing.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for," the 74-year-old rocker told Tenacious D in an interview for Metal Hammer. “I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.”

In February, Osbourne cancelled tour dates in the UK and Europe and said in a statement that he shared on social media: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country and country.”

Osbourne told Tenacious D it’s not possible to retire from music.

“It’s not a job, it’s a f**king passion,” he said. “I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day... I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it f**king 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

Last September, Osbourne vowed he would be back on stage this summer, despite a slew of health issues and the complications of living with Parkinson’s.

“If I put every effort into it and I still can’t, at least I can’t say that I haven’t tried,” the rock star told Kerrang!. “I am going to put 110 per cent into getting myself out there. Time is my most valuable asset now … I don’t think that I’ll be here in another 25 years.”

Osbourne is scheduled to perform on Oct. 7 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.