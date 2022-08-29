Ozzy Osbourne Fleeing U.S. Over Gun Violence

Ozzy Osbourne has said the U.S. addiction to guns convinced him to move back to his native England.

“Everything’s f**king ridiculous there,” the 73-year-old rocker told The Observer Magazine. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f**ing crazy.”

Early next year, Osbourne and his wife Sharon will move full time to their 350-acre Buckinghamshire estate, where Osbourne plans to build a recording studio.

Osbourne, who has suffered several injuries and illnesses in recent years – and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s – said he does not want to die in the U.S.

“I don’t want to be buried in f**king Forest Lawn,” he said, referring to the Los Angeles cemetery that is home to many deceased stars. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Sharon added that the U.S. has drastically changed. “It isn’t the United States of America at all,” she said. "Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”