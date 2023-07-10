Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of Power Trip Festival

Ozzy Osbourne has issued a statement confirming that he will no longer be performing at Power Trip, the upcoming three-day hard rock and metal festival taking place in Indio, California, this October.

The Prince of Darkness posted the update on Instagram, explaining that he wouldn't be able to perform and thanking his fans, band and crew for their support. The message reads:

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.



My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.



Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.



The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.



Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.



I love you all and I will see you soon.



God Bless,



Ozzy

Power Trip will rock the desert from October 6 to 8. The inaugural festival will see Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden kick things off on the Friday night, followed by AC/DC and a new headliner to be announced on the Saturday, and Metallica and Tool closing things on the Sunday night.