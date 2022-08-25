Ozzy Osbourne Quit Doing Acid After Talking To Horse

Ozzy Osbourne said he gave up acid in the 1970s after a trip in which he found himself talking to a horse.

Speaking to Classic Rock, Osbourne recalled how he and his Black Sabbath bandmates “did loads of drugs” while making the album Vol. 4 in Los Angeles.

“At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid," he recalled. "I didn’t care. I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England.”

Osbourne, now 73, reflected on the equine conversation that made him quit.

"I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field,” he said. “I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end the horse turned round and told me to f**k off. That was it for me.”