Ozzy Osbourne's Life With Sharon Is Becoming A Movie

Ozzy Osbourne’s one-of-a-kind love story with Sharon Osbourne is being turned into a movie.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” Sharon Osbourne said, in a release. She is co-producing the as-yet-untitled biopic with son Jack Osbourne and daughter Aimee Osbourne.

Lee Hall, who penned the Elton John biopic Rocketman, is writing the script, Variety reported. Ozzy’s music – both solo and with Black Sabbath – will be featured in the film.

Ozzy, 72, and Sharon, 69, dated for three years before tying the knot in 1982. The family and children Jack and Kelly starred in The Osbournes, which premiered on MTV in 2002 and ran for four seasons.

In 2017, Sharon revealed that her husband cheated on her with at least six women, including "some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [In the U.S.], and then our cook.” News that Ozzy had a four-year affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh caused Sharon and him to separate briefly in 2016.

Ozzy previously told Hello! magazine there is no one for him but Sharon. “I made a huge mistake,” he said. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”