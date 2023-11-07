Ozzy Osbourne's Youngest Grandchild Is Afraid Of Him

Ozzy Osbourne has a history of being scary.

From the off-putting album cover of 1982's Speak of the Devil to the tales of him biting the heads off a bat and a pair of doves, and massacring a coop of chickens, there are many reasons for anyone to be afraid of the legendary rocker... who calls himself the Prince of Darkness. (Note: That is Ozzy holding his newborn son Jack in the photo above.)

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, during a family discussion about their concerns for one another, Ozzy tells his son Jack, “Bring your grandkids to see me!”

“I f**king will… [but] she’s scared of you IRL,” Jack replies, half-kidding about his youngest daughter, one-year-old Maple. He then referenced a recent video of he and Maple watching a clip of Ozzy performing, where she seemed genuinely excited to see her "Papa."

“We put on ‘Crazy Train’, like an actual performance," he continues. "She does the ‘I, I, I’, but she’s pointing at the TV going ‘Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa’, just on repeat like a broken record. [But] in real life when she sees him and she’s like ‘oh f**k, there he is’.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Ozzy and wife Sharon talk to Jack and daughter Kelly about whether they were good parents, to which Kelly responds to her mom, "I would never say [you weren't a good mom. You just let us do things that I would never let my kids do!"

Watch the episode below.