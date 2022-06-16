Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans For Well-Wishes

Ozzy Osbourne thanked fans on Wednesday for their well-wishes following news that he was undergoing surgery.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” read a statement on his Instagram. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

Last week, Sharon Osbourne said the 73-year-old rocker was set to have an operation that would “determine the rest of his life.”

On Tuesday, photo agency Backgrid captured Ozzy, wearing a neck brace, leaving Marina Del Rey Hospital in California.

Ozzy told Classic Rock recently that he needed neck surgery to repair lasting damage from a 2003 quad bike accident. “I can’t walk properly these days,” he said. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Ozzy has battled a long list of health issues in the last few years. The rocker had surgery on his right hand after he developed a staph infection and was then hospitalized due to complications from a flu. Only a month later, a late night fall at home caused injuries that required surgery on his neck and spine.

In 2020, he revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

And, in April, Osbourne – who has said he has emphysema – tested positive for COVID-19.