Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Neck Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is undergoing an operation Monday that will “determine the rest of his life,” his wife Sharon Osbourne said.

The 73-year-old rocker told Classic Rock recently that he is awaiting neck surgery to repair lasting damage from a 2003 quad bike accident.

“I can’t walk properly these days,” he said. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

In April, Osbourne – who has said he has emphysema – tested positive for COVID-19.

In 2020, Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy has battled a long list of health issues in the last few years. The rocker had surgery on his right hand after he developed a staph infection and was then hospitalized due to complications from a flu. Only a month later, a late night fall at home caused injuries that required surgery on his neck and spine.