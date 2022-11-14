P!NK Announces Summer Stadium Tour

P!NK on Monday announced a big concert in Toronto next summer.

The Summer Carnival 2023, with special guest Brandi Carlile, will take over the Rogers Centre on July 24. GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will also perform.

It is the only Canadian stop on the 21-city North American leg of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21, which kicks off on June 7 in England before traveling through Europe.

Earlier this month, P!NK released “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which she will perform on the American Music Awards on Nov. 20. (She will also perform a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.)

P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which ran from March 2018 to November 2019 and included four shows in Toronto, three in Vancouver and two in Montreal, grossed a whopping $397.3 million U.S.