P!nk Complains About Focus On 'Silly Feud' With Christina Aguilera

P!nk said this past weekend that she is “saddened and disappointed” by the focus on her past feud with Christina Aguilera instead of her new album Trustfall.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare – my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram post.

“The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people – sang my a** off, made Myself wholly Vulnerable – eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily Employing hundreds of Good, Hardworking people, the only Thing they ask you about over and over is a silly fued (sic) from your Twenties.”

P!nk reignited the feud talk when she seemingly dissed Aguilera while reminiscing about working together more than 20 years ago on “Lady Marmalade.” She later took to Twitter to insist she is “not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.”

In her Instagram post, P!nk said she is out of practice for “dodging the bulls**t that gets thrown at us hardworking women” and admitted she is “notorious For saying too much” and is “working on” saying less.

She added: “I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that.

“I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro (sic) were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.”

(It's not clear if there are interviews with any of the actors P!nk named in which they have brought up feuds they had with other actors.)

P!nk ended her statement with a personal message for Aguilera. “You know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”