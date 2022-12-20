P!nk, Dave Grohl Rock Out With 'Get The Party Started'

P!nk is celebrating Hanukkah with a rockin’ version of her 2001 hit “Get the Party Started” backed by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums and producer-songwriter Greg Kurstin on keyboards.

The performance, taped on Dec. 5 at Largo in Los Angeles, is the second from this year’s Hanukkah Sessions, which Grohl and Kurstin launched in 2020.

“One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, P!nk shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple,” reads the description.

The 2022 Hannukah Sessions kicked off on Monday with director Judd Apatow covering the Canadian classic “Spinning Wheel.”

Grohl and Kurstin will share one new perofrmance each night of the Jewish holiday with guests like Beck and Jack Black.

Watch P!nk’s “Get The Party Started” below: