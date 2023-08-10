P!nk Fan Goes Into Labour At Boston Concert

A pregnant P!nk fan went into early labour while she was attending the singer's concert at Fenway Park in Boston on July 31.

Albany, NY's Angela Mercer was at the concert with her sister-in-law and mother when she began to have contractions not long after arriving at the venue. Mercer was only 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

After speaking to a doctor, Mercer couldn't hail a cab due to concert traffic, so she proceeded to walk to Brigham and Women's Hospital. She later gave birth to her son in the NICU.

Mercer posted a message on the Brigham and Women's Hospital Facebook page, saying, "My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women's Hospital! The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative."

Described as "P!nk’s newest, and youngest, fan," the baby boy was named Aycen Hart as a tribute to the singer, who shares the last name Hart with her husband, Carey.

