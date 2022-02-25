P!nk Is 'Not There Yet' On Letting Her Kids Have Phones

P!nk’s kids have a lot – but they don’t have phones.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” the singer told Today. “For kids, I’m not there yet.”

P!nk and husband Carey Hart are parents to daughter Willow, 10, and Jameson, 5.

“I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she point out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

Still, P!nk admits she is not completely opposed to exposing her children to tech. “We can’t be dinosaurs ourselves as parents,” she said. “We have to sort of embrace it and go with it.”