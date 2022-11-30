P!nk Pays $5k For Chimp Art

Pop star P!nk has reportedly paid $5,000 U.S. for an abstract painting by two chimpanzees.

The 31″ x 41″acrylic on black canvas with swaths of blue, white and pink was created by Patty and Kramer at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida.

According to Page Six, P!nk purchased the painting in a pre-sale for @rt by chimps, an exhibit curated by Karen Bystedt that takes place Wednesday night at the New World Center in Miami Beach.

It quoted an unnamed exhibit organizer as saying P!nk “was heartened to learn that chimps find painting therapeutic and, like humans, the ape artists tend to be introspective.”

The sanctuary is home to more than 200 chimpanzees rescued from labs as well as the entertainment industry and pet trade.

P!nk has not commented on the acquisition.

The artists, Patty and Kramer, said knowing a pop star liked their work is "bananas." (No, not really - ed.)