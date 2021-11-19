P!nk Praises Hubby For Helping Her Through 'Brutal' Recovery

P!nk is praising her husband Carey Hart for helping her recover from hip surgery.

“It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through,” she wrote.

“He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound [continuous passive motion] contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

P!nk underwent hip surgery last week at The Steadman Clinic in Colorado, a world-renowned orthopaedic clinic. She said will be using crutches for six weeks.

"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months,” the 42-year-old pop star said. “I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional. And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.”