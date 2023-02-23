P!nk Reflects On Meeting Madonna On 'Regis And Kelly'

P!nk said she believes Madonna harbours ill feelings towards her because of something that happened nearly two decades ago.

“Madonna doesn’t like me,” she told radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday. “I don’t know why. Some people just don’t like me … I’m a polarizing individual.”

P!nk went on to explain that Madonna “tried to kind of play me” during her appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2003. “It didn’t work out.”

Asked to explain, P!nk said “it’s such a silly story because I f**king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. I love her. She was such an inspiration to me.”

She recalled that at Live with Regis and Kelly, “it sort of got twisted around that I was fan-girling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room.

“And so, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out [and] he was like, ‘How does it feel to meet… I mean, I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

The exchange as P!nk recalled it must have taken place off-air because what viewers saw was P!nk nervously being introduced to Madonna, who was on the show to promote her children's book Mr. Peabody’s Apples.

Regis Philbin only said “This is your idol Madonna right here” and P!nk replied “Yeah, I’ve got sweat marks over here.”

Watch the segment below: