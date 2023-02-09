P!nk Reflects On Taking Break From Husband, Kids

P!nk says she took care of her physical and mental health last year by taking time away from her husband and their two children.

The 43-year-old pop star told Women’s Health that she felt depressed after losing of her father and the family’s nanny to cancer and was coming off hip replacement and back surgery.

“I couldn’t lose weight to save my life. I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud – I couldn’t get anything started,” P!nk recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years – not even overnight. And I just need a minute.’”

The singer said she left husband Carey Hart and kids Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, and headed for the SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain.

“It was the longest I’ve ever been away from my kids, and the biggest gift I’ve ever given myself,” she admitted. “I did it for me, which in turn would be for them.

“I got rest. I wasn’t getting rest before. I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal.”