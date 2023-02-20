P!nk Responds To 'Drama' Over Perceived Xtina Diss

P!nk said Saturday she wasn’t starting any drama when she seemingly shaded Christina Aguilera while reminiscing about working together more than 20 years ago.

Asked by BuzzFeed UK to rank her music videos, P!nk put 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” – her collaboration with Mya and Lil’ Kim – near the bottom.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” P!nk explained, in video shared on social media. “I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss — and there were some personalities." There's a cut in the video and then she is seen saying: "Kim and Mya were nice.”

Fans of both pop stars reacted to the perceived diss on social media, prompting P!nk to tweet: “Y’all are nuts.”

She added: “Xtina had s**t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f**king drama. If you haven’t noticed – I’m a little busy selling.

“And by selling – I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s**t.”

P!nk added: “Also – I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a**.”

During a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, P!nk recalled the conflict she had with Aguilera while recording the cover of “Lady Marmalade.”

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” she said. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new.”

“You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

P!nk said Aguilera later “swung on me” at a club but she insisted they had moved on.

“We’re fine … I’ve had bad days, too. She’s a very sweet person. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”