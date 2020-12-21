P!nk Reveals She Fractured Her Ankle

P!nk shared news Sunday that she suffered a broken ankle.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!,” the 41-year-old pop star captioned a selfie taken in a hospital room. “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

P!nk joked: “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

The singer said the injury happened while she was running down stairs.

In April, P!nk revealed that she had recovered from COVID-19. She tested positive in March after both she and her son Jameson, 3, showed symptoms.