P!nk Reveals 'Trustfall' Tracklist With Help From Canadian Arenas

P!nk took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the tracklist for her forthcoming ninth studio album Trustfall.

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!” the pop star wrote, adding that she was honoured to have Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit as guests.

I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record 💞 #TRUSTFALL out Fri Feb 17!https://t.co/sw9ZmKxEV7 pic.twitter.com/bor5nPV7pL — P!nk (@Pink) February 2, 2023

The album, out Feb. 17, includes the lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and 12 others.

P!nk enlisted concert venues – including Montreal’s Bell Centre and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena – to help reveal the tracklist on their billboards, which they shared on social media.

Her Summer Carnival tour with Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp, comes to Toronto on July 24

Montreal! Meet us outside Bell Centre and snap a pic of @pink! "Runaway" is our favorite song off of her brand new album, TRUSTFALL, available 2/17. Call 1-888-262-PINK for big news updates! 📸 @evenko pic.twitter.com/k7f5qKHBQU — Centre Bell (@CentreBell) February 1, 2023