P!nk Reveals 'Trustfall' Tracklist With Help From Canadian Arenas


P!nk took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the tracklist for her forthcoming ninth studio album Trustfall.

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!” the pop star wrote, adding that she was honoured to have Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit as guests.

The album, out Feb. 17, includes the lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and 12 others.

P!nk enlisted concert venues – including Montreal’s Bell Centre and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena – to help reveal the tracklist on their billboards, which they shared on social media.

Her Summer Carnival tour with Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp, comes to Toronto on July 24

