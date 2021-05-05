P!nk To Be Honoured With Icon Award At BBMAs

P!nk has been chosen to receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” said the 41-year-old pop star, in a statement. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!

"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

P!nk becomes the 10th artist – and youngest – to win the Icon Award. She has previously won three BBMAs and, in 2013, was honoured as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, will be handed out May 23 in Los Angeles. Canada’s The Weeknd leads all finalists with 16 nods.