P!nk To Give Away Banned Books At Upcoming Florida Shows

P!nk is set to ruffle some feathers at two of her shows in Florida - tonight (November 14) in Miami and tomorrow (November 15) in Sunrise.

Teaming up with PEN America, the outspoken pop star is looking to fight back against the state's right wing censorship that has forced bans on literature that tackles themes of racial, gender and sexual identity.

The first 1,000 fans at each show will receive a free book from a selection of banned titles in the U.S.

On Instagram, she posted a message for the fans, saying, "Did you know there have been nearly 6,000 book bans since the fall of 2021? And nearly 40% of the books bans in the last school year occurred in Florida? As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read! That’s why this week at my Miami, FL and Sunrise, FL shows, I’m partnering with @penamerica and @booksandbooks to give away banned books to the first 1,000 fans who want them at each show!"

She also posted specific titles to X, claiming they were banned in Florida schools, however, readers added some context arguing that some of them are still part of the curriculum. She also responded to a troll who called her a "pedo/groomer."

"I think I talk about reading. Books. Classics. Not porn. Porn isn’t my thing," she argued. "Supporting freedom of speech is. Allowing hateful, narrow minded bigots to decide what all children can read is not my thing either. FREEDOM! MERICA!"